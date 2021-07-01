Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, July 1.

The following cases were reported in Saline County:

Female - 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s

Male - 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 2,780 lab-confirmed cases, including 57 deaths.

The health department said White County has had a total of 1,814 lab-confirmed cases, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has had a total of 517 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.

Starting Friday, July 2, the health department said it will transition to weekly COVID-19 updates.

