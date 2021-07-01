Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, July 1.
The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, July 1.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, July 1.

The following cases were reported in Saline County:

  • Female - 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s
  • Male - 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 2,780 lab-confirmed cases, including 57 deaths.

The health department said White County has had a total of 1,814 lab-confirmed cases, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has had a total of 517 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.

Starting Friday, July 2, the health department said it will transition to weekly COVID-19 updates.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Trevor Smith loves his ellies, or his elephants. They were stolen from the family's yard over...
Elephant statues stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism

Latest News

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard County has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance...
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard Co. due to outbreak at Advance nursing facility, health dept. says
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal...
Missouri AG asks Supreme Court to hear abortion restrictions
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 as of...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
S7HD will hold more teen COVID-19 vaccination clinics
S7HD to hold teen COVID-19 vaccination clinics in July