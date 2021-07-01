Heartland Votes
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake

MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in Blue Springs.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Experts from the Missouri Department of Conservation are warning people to not dump their unwanted pets into the wild, including lakes and conservation areas.

The latest warning comes after a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in Blue Springs.

MDC says you should ask pet stores or local aquarium stores to take fish instead of dumping them. The invasive species can cause serious issues for native fish.

“When pet owners dump ornamental fish like this, it can cause serious issues for native species,” said the Missouri Department of Conservation via Facebook.

