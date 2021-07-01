Commission rejects bridge rehab contract for Chester Bridge in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation Commission rejected bids for contracts to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge during its regular meeting on July 1.

According to MoDOT, four bids were received for the project and all of them were higher than anticipated.

The bids surpassed MoDOT’s programmed budget for the project and the commission deemed the bids excessive. They recommended MoDOT find alternate rehabilitation options for the bridge.

The Chester Bridge connects the cities of Chester, Ill. and Perryville, Mo. across the Mississippi River via Route 51.

MoDOT said it will continue to be monitored with the next inspection scheduled for the fall.

