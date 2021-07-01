Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Commission rejects bridge rehab contract for Chester Bridge in Perry County, Mo.

According to MoDOT, four bids were received for the Chester Bridge rehabilitation project and...
According to MoDOT, four bids were received for the Chester Bridge rehabilitation project and all of them were higher than anticipated. (Source: KFVS)(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation Commission rejected bids for contracts to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge during its regular meeting on July 1.

According to MoDOT, four bids were received for the project and all of them were higher than anticipated.

The bids surpassed MoDOT’s programmed budget for the project and the commission deemed the bids excessive. They recommended MoDOT find alternate rehabilitation options for the bridge.

The Chester Bridge connects the cities of Chester, Ill. and Perryville, Mo. across the Mississippi River via Route 51.

MoDOT said it will continue to be monitored with the next inspection scheduled for the fall.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Trevor Smith loves his ellies, or his elephants. They were stolen from the family's yard over...
Elephant statues stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, July 1.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
A spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard County has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance...
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard Co. due to outbreak at Advance nursing facility, health dept. says
Ballard, Graves and Hickman Counties in western Kentucky will receive funding for road...
Western Ky. governments receive funding for street, road improvements
In Cape Girardeau, gas was an average of $2.75 the week of July 1, compared to $2.71 the week...
AAA: Independence Day gas prices in Mo. most expensive since 2014