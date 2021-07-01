Heartland Votes
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Both of his back legs were broken.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA. (KFVS) - According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Bruno the bear was euthanized after he was injured by a car.

Bruno was a black bear that traveled over 400 miles, from Wisconsin, through Illinois, into Missouri, and beyond.

In July of 2020, appeared within the city limits of Wentzville and cornered himself just north of I-70 and near I-40/61.

He was safely transported to an area of suitable habitat outside the urban area and was released unharmed when he awoke.

