Additional construction measures being put out on I-24 near the Illinois-Kentucky Border

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to Interstate 24 in Massac County heading into Paducah, Kentucky, where in the last month multiple crashes have happened, one of which was deadly.

The Illinois Department of Transportation talked about an upcoming project that’s expected to last for months and will affect holiday weekend travel.

Representatives from Illinois Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 are making changes to a work zone to make it as safe as possible for workers and drivers.

Doug Helfrich is the IDOT District 9 construction engineer. He said you’ll notice an additional presence in the construction zones.

“Kentucky and Illinois both are increasing their ISP and Kentucky State Police awareness, so they’ll be out there increasing their patrols and enforcing the speed limits,” explained Helfrich.

For drivers, they are making changes to the construction approach.

“That’s another feature that we thought that we would try to add this week or next week to, um, that’s rumble strips that are going to be placed at the advance signage just to kind of give a feel for when you run over these things they just to perk your attention up a little bit,” said Helfrich.

If you plan to travel in work zones, you may run into traffic.

“If you just give yourself a little more time to get to your destination, that way when you do get into a work zone you’re not app to speed through them, just because you’re falling behind schedule or something. But a little pre planning and just plan out your route,” said Helfrich.

IDOT expected the work zone to continue throughout the summer into the winter.

