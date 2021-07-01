AAA: Independence Day gas prices in Mo. most expensive since 2014

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The statewide gas prices in Missouri over the Independence Day holiday are the most expensive since 2014, according to AAA.

The gas price average is $2.81 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is 4 cents more compared to the week before and 93 cents more per gallon than the same day in 2020.

A look at the Missouri gas price history. (AAA)

According to AAA, of the major metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in Columbia are paying the most on average at $2.89 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $2.74 a gallon.

In Cape Girardeau, gas was an average of $2.75 the week of July 1, compared to $2.71 the week before and $1.93 a year before.

They say the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.12.

A look at the Missouri weekend gas watch. (AAA)

“As hundreds of thousands of Missourians are planning to hit the road in celebration of Independence Day, they are going to fill up with the most expensive July 4th average price for a gallon of regular unleaded since 2014,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “The good news for drivers in Missouri continue to pay some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 4th lowest in country according to gasprices.aaa.com.”

Travel forecast data from AAA showed a total of 791,516 Missourians are expected to travel during the Independence Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.