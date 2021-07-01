Heartland Votes
3 Wayne Co., Mo. communities under boil water advisory

Water customers in Patterson, Silva and Lodi are under a boil advisory until further notice.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A boil water advisory has been issued for three communities in Wayne County, Missouri.

Water customers in Patterson, Silva and Lodi are under the advisory until further notice.

The Wayne County Public Water District #2 said they issued the order on Thursday, July 1, because a customer dug up a water line without informing Dig-Rite or others and shut down a valve.

The main was not broken and all customers have water.

The water district said the customer that dug up the water line was not fined, but he will have to pay for repairs.

