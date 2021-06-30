White Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 case
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, June 30.
White County
- Male: 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,775 lab confirmed positives, including 57 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,814 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 517 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
