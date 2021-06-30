Heartland Votes
Where East Cape Girardeau sits 2 years after flood

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Do you remember two years ago when neighborhoods in East Cape Girardeau flooded?

Now we are updating you about where those neighborhoods are sitting now.

East Cape Girardeau saw record breaking flooding there in 2019 when it left dozens of people without their home.

Mayor Randy Morgan says they have made little progress as far as cleaning up, however, they have cleaned up sandbags around town and partially rebuilding village hall.

The entire town has taken a hit because of that flood since then with many homes being de-valued in cost.

“I wish I had the answers that I could tell you that ‘hey, we’re coming back, we’ve got things going,’ I wish I could say that. But honestly I cannot. I have to face the grim reality of what it is.”

As far as the abandoned properties affected by the water, Morgan says they are privately owned and he hopes they get cleaned up sooner rather than later.

He says the city population has dwindled in the last two years as many have moved out, many of which were affected by the flood.

“We’re just doing the best we can under the circumstances and hopefully we can see things go up again. We’re looking towards the future positivly even though we have negativity with loss of population but we are looking for the future and trying to get our community cleaned up.”

