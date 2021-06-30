Heartland Votes
Wanted man arrested in Cape Girardeau

A man wanted for crimes committed in Lewis County, Missouri was arrested in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.((Source: Lewis County Sheriff's Office))
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted for crimes committed in Lewis County, Missouri was arrested in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.

Jeffery Bruhl, 40, formerly of Ewing, Missouri was apprehended June 29 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri by members of the United States Marshals Service.

He is facing receiving stolen property charges, three counts of violating an order of protection and harassment charges.

Bruhl is being housed in the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

