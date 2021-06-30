Heartland Votes
Turning wetter...

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. Very heavy downpours expected, along with a small chance for a strong to severe storm. Damaging winds would be the primary concern, but again the threat is low. Thursday will bring the best chance for rain as a cold front moves into the Heartland. Temperatures will be held in the upper 70s to lower 80s across much of the area, due to the wet weather. Drier weather works into the Heartland behind the front by Friday and temperatures cool off too. The entire holiday weekend looks dry and very nice!

