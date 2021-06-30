Teen thieves swipe keys, then cars from Brookpark Road car dealerships

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local car dealerships filed reports with police in the last week saying that they have been the victims of an elaborate scheme to rip them off.

In one case, a brand new car was stolen right off the lot in the middle of a busy afternoon on Brookpark Road. Police believe the team of young crooks are repeat offenders at dealerships across the area.

The crimes were caught on camera and witnesses said the suspects appear to be kids or teens possibly as young as 10 years old.

Freddy Mansour, the General Manager of Spitzer Kia of Cleveland says on Friday three kids snatched the keys to a new compact SUV as busy salespeople worked the showroom to help customers. Just minutes later, they used stolen keys to drive off in a nearly $20,000 vehicle.

“They were in the dealership about two to three minutes, put keys in their pocket and walked right out of the door and hopped in a brand new 2022 Kia Seltos and took off,” Mansour.

What began as three teens on Friday, turned into five young people who returned to the scene of the crime Tuesday afternoon. They used decoys to distract salespeople, and used the vehicle stolen on Friday as a runner in an attempt to steal another vehicle.

This time, the thieves were able to get another set of keys, but no car was stolen. He says the behavior of the group escalated to a dangerous level.

“Actually, I had a salesperson confront them and run across the street after them,” he said. “They tried to run him over. They’re kind of dangerous and it’s kind of scary.”

And the thefts have the hallmarks of a spree. At least two of the kids showed up on Monday at Bob Gillingham Ford just down Brookpark Road.

General Sales Manager Scott Lockhart says two would-be thieves entered the showroom at a busy time and distracted the salesperson by saying their mother, who wanted a vehicle, was sitting in the car because it was too hot. The duo was able to swipe a set of keys but were unable to steal the car.

“For us, we were very fortunate because first thing this morning the vehicle was reprogrammed,” said Lockhart. “The keys were recut and the vehicle actually picked up late this afternoon and on its way to New York.”

The dealerships say once the suspects get their hands on a set of keys, they can come back two days or even a week later to find the car they’re looking for. That’s why dealerships statewide are on alert. They’re also stepping up their security measures inside and out.

Last September, Lockhart says one dealership had twelve cars stolen. Bob Gillingham Ford had three vehicles stolen and one was recovered riddled with bullet holes.

“It’s just a reminder we need to be very diligent in our security measures and even in the middle of the day,” he said. “Because this took place between 3:00 and 4:30 p.m.”

The general manager at Spitzer Kia of Cleveland said he is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. You can contact Cleveland, Parma, or Brook Park police.

