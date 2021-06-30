Heartland Votes
Shawnee Community College students recognized at National Leadership Conference

More than 12,000 participants from across the country convened online for the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) 2021 National Leadership Conference (NLC).((Source: Shawnee Community College))
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Shawnee Community College students were recognized at the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) 2021 National Leadership Conference (NLC).

The PBL National Awards Program recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas.

Kaitlyn May of Metropolis competed in The Business Communication category and brought home first place for the event.

The Business Communication competitive event measures the appropriateness of business messages, including format and style based on proper Business English.

May placed fifth place in the Job Interview competitive event, which entails preparing a Cover Letter and participating in a role-play interview.

Also receiving recognition was Bethany Bell of Goreville.

Bell competed in the Social Media Challenge and brought home eighth place.

The Social Media Challenge requires the competitor to plan an Integrated Marketing Plan and simulate the implementation of components using Social Media platforms and present the plan and projected insights to a panel of judges.

The NLC featured 74 events at the high school level, 60 events at the collegiate level, and nine events at the middle school level.

More than 12,000 participants from across the country took part in the online event.

