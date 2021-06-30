SADI adds two new programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland agency, SEMO Alliance For Disability Independence (SADI), provides life skills training to the disabled is expanding its services in southeast Missouri.

“SADI’s been around for almost 28 years,” said Donna Thompson, Executive Director for SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence.

She said SADI serves five counties of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Scott, and Mississippi.

“We have always been here for the needs of the physically disabled but not so much those with intellectual disabilities or autism or special needs and we wanted to expand into that population and be able to serve them also,” said Thompson.

SADI CAERES or community, activities, recreation, education, and socialization, is a day program that offers social interactions to individuals 18 years and older.

“We try to set up volunteer opportunities for them and educational opportunities and go out in the community and have a good time,” Thompson said.

Thompson said SADI is adding new programs designed to help adults with disabilities.

The center will teach life skills such as counting money, purchasing groceries, and doing laundry.

“By opening the day program and also our behavioral therapy clinic were able to bring that population in and serve them,” said Thompson.

The has a relaxation room where members can get away if they are feeling frustrated and tired.

“This is the relaxation room so if they want to get away for a little bit and rest and just have some peace and quiet, they can come in here. They can read a book, or they can get on their tablet, and they can just relax for a little bit,” Thompson said.

SADI organizers said they’ve been wanting to add the new services for several years.

“As an independent living center, we want everybody to be included in everything that they want to do. We want to make sure that things are accessible buildings, transportation, and that they have an opportunity to live a full life just like everyone else,” said Thompson.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.