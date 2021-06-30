Riverside Regional Library switches eBook service

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Riverside Regional Library is switching eBook service from Axis 360 to Overdrive.

On July 1 the library be moving all of their Axis 360 collection to MoLib2GO.

MoLib2Go is a combination of 103 Missouri public libraries that offer an extensive library of popular eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through the OverDrive Service.

The collections include:

41,498 eBooks

8,071 eAudiobooks

3,512 eMagazines

356 videos for streaming

Readers may browse the library’s MoLib2Go digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card.

Patrons can check out seven items total for fourteen days with a seven or twenty-one-day option available to them.

All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

Patrons can assess MoLib2GO! through the eLibrary page on the library’s website or by downloading the Libby app from Overdrive.

Sign in using your library card.

For more information, contact the Riverside Regional Library Main Branch at (573) 243-8141.

