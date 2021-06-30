Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Riverside Regional Library switches eBook service

Riverside Regional Library is switching eBook service from Axis 360 to Overdrive. (Source:...
Riverside Regional Library is switching eBook service from Axis 360 to Overdrive. (Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)((Source: KFVS/Noland Cook))
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Riverside Regional Library is switching eBook service from Axis 360 to Overdrive.

On July 1 the library be moving all of their Axis 360 collection to MoLib2GO.

MoLib2Go is a combination of 103 Missouri public libraries that offer an extensive library of popular eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through the OverDrive Service.

The collections include:

  • 41,498 eBooks
  • 8,071 eAudiobooks
  • 3,512 eMagazines
  • 356 videos for streaming

Readers may browse the library’s MoLib2Go digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card.

Patrons can check out seven items total for fourteen days with a seven or twenty-one-day option available to them.

All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

Patrons can assess MoLib2GO! through the eLibrary page on the library’s website or by downloading the Libby app from Overdrive.

Sign in using your library card.

For more information, contact the Riverside Regional Library Main Branch at (573) 243-8141.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins were indicted by a grand jury on official...
3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on misconduct charges
Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park...
Official: Teen’s death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs
Multiple emergency crews responded to an apparent explosion at a duplex in Raytown, Mo. on...
Multiple people injured in duplex explosion
A total of 212 addresses are affected by a precautionary boil advisory in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Parts of Southeast Mo. State campus, surrounding homes and businesses under precautionary boil order
The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is being auctioned off to a new owner.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to be auctioned off

Latest News

Missouri is the last state to require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on...
Missouri to require online stores to collect taxes
More than 12,000 participants from across the country convened online for the Future Business...
Shawnee Community College students recognized at National Leadership Conference
The Bi-County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 30.
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 8 more COVID-19 cases
3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on misconduct charges
3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on misconduct charges