A Place to Call Home: Michael’s story

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A trip to the Saint Louis Zoo with the family is a favorite pastime for many of us.

There’s so much to see and enjoy.

“Today, I loved everything because I haven’t been here in nine years,” said Michael.

Fourteen-year-old Michael would love to spend the day at the zoo with a new family.

He had so much fun with Heartland News anchor/reporter Crystal Britt, and photojournalist Don Frazier taking in all the sights and sounds.

Michael loves animals, and would love to have his own pets one day.

He imagined a carefree life, possibly in the country.

“And then go out at night, sit on a blanket and watch the stars and stuff,” said Michael.

Michael has been in and out of foster homes and has lived for several years in a group home.

“I’m pretty good, " said Michael. “I like my staff, shout out to my staff.”

But, he wants more.

“I imagine a good father, a mother if they’re around, and a nice house,” said Michael. “I want a good-hearted family.”

He’s been through a lot, and has learned a lot about himself over the years.

Michael said one of the main things he craves is structure.

We wants a routine, and stability.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, which I think I’ve done a lot in my life,” said Michael.

He’s ready for change, and a family to help guide him and spend time with him.

At the zoo, we got a chance to take in the sea lion show with Michael.

It was a real hit!

He absolutely loved watching the trainer and her sea lion friend.

When it comes to a career down the road, his first love is mythology, but he has other ideas too.

“I also want to be a marine biologist or a veterinarian,” said Michael.

That was easy to see why.

He had an absolute blast in the sea lion enclosure interacting with the animals behind the glass.

Michael probably could have spent the entire day in that one location.

The Saint Louis Zoo rolled out the red carpet for Michael.

They gave him a gift bag, and helped us navigate our way through the grounds.

Michael was very polite, and appreciative of the special attention.

He was also very excited when some of his case workers came and joined us at the zoo.

He ran up and hugged each one of them, as they are like family to him.

Michael mentioned he wants a good-hearted family.

Here’s how he responded when we asked why that’s so important.

“Guess I never had it,” said Michael.

He’s ready for that next step, and hopes one of you might be too.

If you are interested in learning more about Michael, you can call 573-290-5236.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.