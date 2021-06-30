Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash involving an SUV

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV late Tuesday night, June 29 in rural Carbondale.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year old Zane Wallace was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Reed Station Road when he crashed into the rear of a small metal trailer being hauled by an SUV.

Deputies report the driver of the SUV, Paul Zeilstra, was slowing down in order to make a right turn onto a private drive, near the intersection of Ponce Trail Lane.

Wallace was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Members of the Jackson County EMS, Carbondale Police Department and Illinois State Police also responded to the crash.

