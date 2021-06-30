Missouri to require online stores to collect taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bills 153 and 97 during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Jefferson City on Wednesday, June 30.

SB 153 and SB 97 allows Missouri and local jurisdictions to collect an online use tax.

Missouri is the last state to require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on residents’ purchases.

Gov. Parson said the measures, known as the Wayfair legislation, will help protect the state’s brick and mortar businesses.

“With more than 570,000 small businesses in the state of Missouri, it is time that we establish a 21st century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than companies that don’t invest in our communities or employ our citizens,” said Parson.

Currently, Missouri businesses are required to pay sales and use taxes to other states, but out-of-state businesses selling to Missourians do not.

Collection and payments of the tax goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

The Missouri Department of Revenue will collect the taxes, which can not be retroactive.

For more information on SB 153 and 97, click here.

