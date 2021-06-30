Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers pass critical Medicaid funding bill

Governor Mike Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol last week to renew the tax on...
Governor Mike Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol last week to renew the tax on hospitals and other medical providers.(Governor Mike Parson/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to renew a critical Medicaid funding tax.

The House voted 140-13 Wednesday to send the bill to Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol last week to renew the tax on hospitals and other medical providers. He gave the Republican-led Legislature until Thursday to act.

He threatened $722 million in budget cuts if they didn’t get the tax renewed by then.

The tax renewal is typically uncontroversial. But some anti-abortion lawmakers tried to use the legislation as a vehicle to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

The bill headed to Parson’s desk doesn’t include such a ban.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park...
Official: Teen’s death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs
Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins were indicted by a grand jury on official...
3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on misconduct charges
A total of 212 addresses are affected by a precautionary boil advisory in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Parts of Southeast Mo. State campus, surrounding homes and businesses under precautionary boil order
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Trevor Smith loves his ellies, or his elephants. They were stolen from the family's yard over...
Elephant statues stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism

Latest News

Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in
The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will be vacating leases in Cape Girardeau and Joplin.
Girl Scouts to close Cape Girardeau office
The Tennant Fire rages in Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews are...
‘Orange skies’: Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires
Additional construction is set to begin on July 6 on Interstate 57 in Williamson County,...
Additional construction set to begin in Williamson County, Ill. July 6
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned