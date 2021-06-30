Heartland Votes
Metropolis man arrested in McCracken Co. after police chase

A Metropolis, Illinois man was arrested following a police chase on Wednesday.
A Metropolis, Illinois man was arrested following a police chase on Wednesday.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Metropolis, Illinois man was arrested following a police chase on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on June 30, 2021, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified that Massac County, Illinois Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit.

Massac County deputies had stopped a vehicle in Illinois and during the stop the operator fled and attempted to strike a Massac County deputy with his vehicle.

McCracken County deputies began assisting around the 7.5 mile marker on Eastbound I-24 and successfully utilized “stop sticks” around the 9 mile marker.

The operator of the vehicle, Steven Youman, 26, continued to flee from pursuing deputies even after his front tires had fallen of their wheels.

He continued to flee South on Husbands Road before eventually losing control of the vehicle.

Youman fled on foot but deputies immediately detained Faith Sullivan, a passenger of the vehicle.

A Paducah Police Department K9 and handler responded to the scene and located Youman hiding in a field a short time later.

Youman was arrested but taken to a local hospital after he stated that he had ingested methamphetamine while fleeing from law enforcement.

A short time later he was medically cleared and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

