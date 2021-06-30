Heartland Votes
KSP investigating human remains found in Trigg Co.

Partial human remains were located in Trigg County on Sunday, June 27.
Partial human remains were located in Trigg County on Sunday, June 27.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - Partial human remains were located in Trigg County on Sunday, June 27.

The remains were discovered in the waters of Lake Barkley north of the US 68/80 Barkley Lake Bridge.

Kentucky State Police detectives are requesting any information that may assist in the identification of the remains.

A black and blue size 10 Nike Air Max shoe, a pair of gray size medium Hanes thermal pants, a pair of black size 36 MNML jeans, and a black size medium belt were found with the remains. 

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the human remains is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

