KSP investigating human remains found in Trigg Co.

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - Partial human remains were located in Trigg County on Sunday, June 27.

The remains were discovered in the waters of Lake Barkley north of the US 68/80 Barkley Lake Bridge.

Kentucky State Police detectives are requesting any information that may assist in the identification of the remains.

A black and blue size 10 Nike Air Max shoe, a pair of gray size medium Hanes thermal pants, a pair of black size 36 MNML jeans, and a black size medium belt were found with the remains.

Autoplay Caption

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the human remains is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.