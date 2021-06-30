Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANBROOK, British Colombia (AP) — A First Nations group in British Columbia said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families.

It follows two other reports of similar massive findings at two other such church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and another of 215 bodies.

In a news release, the Lower Kootenay Band said it began using the technology last year to search a site near Cranbrook that is close to the former St. Eugene’s Mission School, which was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.

It said the search found the remains in unmarked graves, some about 3 feet (90 centimeters to 1.2 meters) deep.

The release said it’s believed the remains are those of people from the bands of the Ktunaxa nation, which includes the Lower Kootenay Band, aqam and other neighbouring First Nation communities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park...
Official: Teen’s death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs
Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins were indicted by a grand jury on official...
3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on misconduct charges
A total of 212 addresses are affected by a precautionary boil advisory in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Parts of Southeast Mo. State campus, surrounding homes and businesses under precautionary boil order
Multiple emergency crews responded to an apparent explosion at a duplex in Raytown, Mo. on...
Multiple people injured in duplex explosion
LaCenter, Kentucky's mayor and city council members abolished the police department, which will...
LaCenter, Ky. officials vote to abolish police department

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
A man wanted for crimes committed in Lewis County, Missouri was arrested in Cape Girardeau on...
Wanted man arrested in Cape Girardeau
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City