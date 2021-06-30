Heartland doctor sees respiratory viruses on the rise

CAPE GIRARDEAU Co., Mo. (KFVS) - A recent warning from the CDC points to a rise in a specific respiratory virus across parts of the southern United States.

We spoke to a local doctor about what he’s seeing in the Heartland.

Dr. Anthony Keele at EBO MD said he notices patients coming into the office with general respiratory viruses and infections than he would in a typical summer.

”You had that period of time when people weren’t being exposed, so now those viruses have a much easier ability to gain a foothold in the population,” Dr. Keele said.

Dr. Keele said looser COVID-19 restrictions could have something to do with the increase he’s seeing in respiratory viruses, such as the common cold, bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

“The basic things like improved hand washing, staying away from sick people, if someone had something that had evidence of an infection such as a fever, or a cough or any of those different symptoms, they would basically stay home, but whereas in years past, they wouldn’t do that,” he said.

Dr. Keele is not the only one seeing the increase.

“For the past two weeks we actually were only at half capacity with the children here,” Angela Hahn said.

Angela Hahn is the Director of Learn Play Grow Daycare in Jackson. She said most of the children caught viruses.

“We actually had staff out, we had families affected by this so it was just very unfortunate,” Hahn said.

Hahn said she stepped up cleaning to try to reduce the spread.

“We were doing temperature checks at the door in the mornings and again when they woke up from nap, that’s actually how we caught a lot of the kids, they were spiking high fevers,” she said.

According to Dr. Keele, its very common for kids to spread viruses to each other.

“They’ve always got stuff on their fingers; cause they’re always picking their nose and then they touch everything,” Dr. Keele said.

Constant hand washing and staying home when you’re sick goes a long way, he said.

“Sanitize your hands because you’re going to get rid of a lot of viruses just like that,” he said.

Dr. Keele said we can also expect to see a tough flu season as we head into fall and winter.

