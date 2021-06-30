Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Girl Scouts to close Cape Girardeau office

The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will be vacating leases in Cape Girardeau and Joplin.
The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will be vacating leases in Cape Girardeau and Joplin.(Susan Montoya Bryan | AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will be vacating leases in Cape Girardeau and Joplin.

This is due to the organization launching a new community centric service model.

The new way of operating will help better support member, volunteers, families, and communities in the area.

It will also save an average of $156,000 annually.

The office location in Jefferson City will be closed and placed on the market within the next several months.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park...
Official: Teen’s death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs
Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins were indicted by a grand jury on official...
3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on misconduct charges
A total of 212 addresses are affected by a precautionary boil advisory in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Parts of Southeast Mo. State campus, surrounding homes and businesses under precautionary boil order
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Trevor Smith loves his ellies, or his elephants. They were stolen from the family's yard over...
Elephant statues stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism

Latest News

Additional construction is set to begin on July 6 on Interstate 57 in Williamson County,...
Additional construction set to begin in Williamson County, Ill. July 6
The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, June 30.
White Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau