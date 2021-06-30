Girl Scouts to close Cape Girardeau office

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will be vacating leases in Cape Girardeau and Joplin.

This is due to the organization launching a new community centric service model.

The new way of operating will help better support member, volunteers, families, and communities in the area.

It will also save an average of $156,000 annually.

The office location in Jefferson City will be closed and placed on the market within the next several months.

