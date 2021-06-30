Heartland Votes
Giant City State Park July events

Giant City State Park will hold multiple events throughout the month of July.
Giant City State Park will hold multiple events throughout the month of July.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giant City State Park Bowfishing 101 Program

Giant City State Park will host a Bowfishing 101 program on Saturday July 10 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon.

The program explains bowfishing methods, equipment, regulations, and ethics.

Participants will have an opportunity to do some hands-on learning with bowfishing equipment and fish targets.

This program is free, is geared for beginners, and is suitable for all ages.

Registration is limited, so please call 618-457-4836 to register.

Family Fishing Programs at Giant City State Park

Head out to Giant City State Park on any Thursday evening in July from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to do a little evening fishing with the IDNR Urban Fishing Coordinator.

This free family program is geared toward kids ages 5-12 years old and will cover the basics of fishing.

No need to bring poles or bait as all supplies will be provided.

For more information or to register, please call the Giant City Visitors Center at 618-457-4836.

Sun Up Hikes at Giant City State Park

On Friday, July 9, and Friday, July 30, at 6:30 a.m. roll out of bed and join the Giant City Park Naturalist as we get some exercise and take in the early morning woods on one of the eight trails at Giant City State Park.

Trails will vary from 1-3 miles and will be moderately difficult with some steep stair climbing.

