First Alert: Rain, storm chances increase today, tomorrow

It's another muggy and warm morning in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the low 70s with a few isolated upper 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible mid/late morning.

This afternoon will be very humid and warm.

Highs will range in the upper 80s to the low 90s, but it could feel more like the mid 90s later today.

Chances for scattered rain and storms are higher this afternoon and into tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

A cold front moving closer to the Heartland will bring more rain Thursday morning.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day and into the evening hours.

We could see a range of 1 to 2.5 inches of rain by Friday morning.

Behind the front, drier and cooler air will move into the Heartland, making for a pleasant Fourth of July weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine, low humidity and afternoon highs in the 80s.

