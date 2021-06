PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah-McCracken County 911 Dispatch reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at Paducah near the 2.8 mile marker.

This is near the KY 305/Cairo Road Paducah Exit 3 Interchange.

The crash involving a SEMI and a min-van has been cleared.

All lanes are open at this time.

