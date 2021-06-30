Cleveland postal worker charged with stealing over $4,500 worth of mail, including checks and marijuana edibles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States Postal Services worker is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $4,000 from mail.

Sa’Shanna Estell, a 26-year-old Cleveland woman, was indicted on theft of mail by a postal employee.

Court records allege that Estell knowingly stole mail items estimated to value $4,594.67 between July and September 2020. Items include:

A $3,870 cashier’s check

8 gift cards totaling approximately $330

An Apple iPad

A smartwatch

A pair of Reebok shoes

Other clothing

2 packages of THC edibles

$76 in cash

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

