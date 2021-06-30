Heartland Votes
Cleveland postal worker charged with stealing over $4,500 worth of mail, including checks and marijuana edibles

FILE - A person deposits mail in a box outside a United States Post Office, Wednesday, Aug. 19,...
FILE - A person deposits mail in a box outside a United States Post Office, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States Postal Services worker is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $4,000 from mail.

Sa’Shanna Estell, a 26-year-old Cleveland woman, was indicted on theft of mail by a postal employee.

Court records allege that Estell knowingly stole mail items estimated to value $4,594.67 between July and September 2020. Items include:

  • A $3,870 cashier’s check
  • 8 gift cards totaling approximately $330
  • An Apple iPad
  • A smartwatch
  • A pair of Reebok shoes
  • Other clothing
  • 2 packages of THC edibles
  • $76 in cash

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

