Cleveland postal worker charged with stealing over $4,500 worth of mail, including checks and marijuana edibles
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States Postal Services worker is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $4,000 from mail.
Sa’Shanna Estell, a 26-year-old Cleveland woman, was indicted on theft of mail by a postal employee.
Court records allege that Estell knowingly stole mail items estimated to value $4,594.67 between July and September 2020. Items include:
- A $3,870 cashier’s check
- 8 gift cards totaling approximately $330
- An Apple iPad
- A smartwatch
- A pair of Reebok shoes
- Other clothing
- 2 packages of THC edibles
- $76 in cash
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
