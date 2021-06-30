Heartland Votes
Better Chances of Rain Today and Tomorrow

The big cool down comes just in time for the weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the low 70s and an few isolated upper 60s. It will remain very humid through the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Heat index values could still reach the mid 90s later today. A few isolated showers are possible during the mid/late morning, but there will be higher chances of scattered/storms this afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. Precipitation will continue over night into Thursday morning as a cold front moves closer to the Heartland. This will bring additional storms through Thursday before the front moves through closer to the evening hours. We could see a range from 1″ to 2.5″ of rain by Friday morning.

The weekend forecast is looking fantastic! Temperatures in the low 80s starting off with sunshine and low humidity. A few degrees warmer in the mid/upper 80s on Sunday. Evening temperature will be in the low 60s.

-Lisa

