Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The auction is closed for the West Park Mall.

Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce President John Mehner said the final bid was around $9.7 million, but with fees added, it was closer to $10 million.

No word yet on who made the winning bid.

Mehner said there were several bids entered in the last hour of the auction.

According to the online auction site, the auction closed Wednesday afternoon, June 30 and the property was in escrow.

Earlier in the week, Mehner said several different companies had already reached out about information on the mall and the region.

Earlier in June, we talked to some shoppers and store managers who said they wanted to see more people and stores come to the mall.

LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of the mall in 2016.

The online auction site said 60 percent of the building was leased.

