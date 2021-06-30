Additional construction set to begin in Williamson County, Ill. July 6

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A busy stretch of Interstate 57 in Williamson County is about to become a bit more challenging to drive.

Construction is set to begin next week on a lane expansion project.

Weather permitting, on July 6, IDOT plans to begin road construction from Old Route 13 in Marion up to Johnston City.

“Travelers should expect the traffic split and that’ll be going on for several months,” said Doug Helfrich, District 9 construction Engineer for IDOT.

IDOT said they will be rebuilding pavement beneath overpasses, but once that’s finished, they’ll continue on with the project.

“Then they’ll resurface the existing lanes. It is a three-lane section. There’ll be two lanes open during the day at all times, but in the evenings from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., traffic can be reduced down to one lane,” said Helfrich.

According to IDOT’s website, this is an estimated $9-million project in Williamson County. However, for the whole project stretching from Williamson to Jefferson county, more construction is set to come.

“This is a big effort. In matter of fact else just received funding through the rebuild Illinois and that’s allowing us to provide three lanes of traffic in each direction from Marion up to Mount Vernon. And that’s been such a needed project for so long,” said Helfrich.

Helfrich said the entire project stretching from Marion to Mount Vernon will take time.

“It’s a big effort, so it’s going to take several years to add these lanes. But once it’s all done we’re going to have three lanes of traffic in each direction,” said Helfrich.

Helfrich said if you need to travel, plan ahead.

“Folks can just do their planning ahead if they’re doing some traveling,” Helfrich said. “They can always research every IDOT or every DOT department has a interactive website.”

He also reminded drivers of the importance of work zone speed limits.

“There are a lot of orange signs out there, but they do mean something. And there is a speed limit associated with those signs. And that’s to keep the traveling public safe and the workers safe,” said Helfrich.

According to IDOT, this project will probably last through October.

