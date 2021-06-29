Heartland Votes
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.

Three other children are listed as active AMBER Alerts on the TBI website, and more have been missing so long they are now adults.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The case of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells has captured the attention of people all over East Tennessee, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s website lists four more AMBER Alerts for children as active in the state.

Gage Daniel and Chloie Leverett have been missing since 2012 out of Unionville. They lived with their grandparents in a home that burned to the ground, but investigators found no evidence that the children died in the fire, according to the TBI.

Zaylee Fryar was only four months old when she disappeared along with her mother in Millersville in 2011. Her mother was found dead, but Zaylee has not been seen since.

Other children have been missing so long they are now older than 18-years-old.

Marlena Childress was last seen in her front yard in 1987 out of Union City, according to the TBI. She was four years old at the time.

Lucy Meadows was last seen in the parking lot of a mall in Goodlettsville in 1996. According to the TBI, Lucy’s mother let her out of the back seat of her car and went to the other side to retrieve some items, and the girl was gone when she got back.

Anyone who has information about Summer Wells or any of the others listed above is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

