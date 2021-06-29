Southwest Missouri gas stations reporting temporary fuel outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks is not in the middle of a gasoline shortage for sure. But a tanker driver shortage is impacting some service stations.

“What we are seeing right now is a supply issue of tanker driver shortage,” said AAA’s Public Affairs Specialist Nick Chabarria. “There is simply not enough truck drivers to go around right now to meet the increased demand.”

Chabarria explains the pandemic played a role is the supply of truck drivers because less fewer filled up their tanks.

“Gasoline demand and driving in general was decimated by the pandemic because a lot of folks were working at home or taking classes at home. So a lot of those drivers either retired or took other jobs,” said Chabarria.

The shortage is more of a inconvenience than than a long-term issue explains Chabarria.

A Republic gas station closed for a short time on June 28 because of a lack of fuel.

“The pumps were shut down and was no gas. We left and then we ended up going down the street and getting gas there,” said regular at Murphy USA Pamela Ehlers.

She told us she was very surprised it ran out.

“I told my husband to check all the pumps and we could tell something was wrong. We eventually knocked on the door and they told us they were out of gas,” said Pamela Ehlers.

“It’s really more of an inconvenience than anything and it’s not generally going to be a widespread issue. It should be resolved very shortly if you are seeing outages at your local gas stations,” said Chabarria.

Gas stations in the Ozarks are trying to work through backlog and get back into the swing of the supply and demand according to Chabarria.

“Local gas stations are are trying to readjust their supply. More people are filling up again as places reopen and with summer travel. It is just like anything else when there’s a backlog it’s just going to take a little bit more time to get delivered than then may be needed,” said Chabarria.

AAA warns travelers ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday travel weekend to prepare for anything.

“Fill up before you leave home, call ahead to gas stations, don’t let your tank fall below a quarter tank of gas around that mark, and it is supposed to be a nice weekend for the Fourth so driving with the windows open even at high speed can save fuel compared to what you would use running your air conditioner,” said Chabarria.

