Southern Ill. family shares organ donation story

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - If you’ve ever considered being an organ donor, one Saline County family wants you to hear their story.

It’s an 11-year journey of love and loss and compassion.

On Tuesday, June 29, the brother, sister and best friend of Jessica Cantrell sat and told their story.

“Like my mom said, she was too good for earth and that’s why, you know, God took her early and I believe that,” said Jana Cantrell, sister of Jessica Cantrell.

Jessica Cantrell was just 23 years old when a motorcycle crash back in 2008 changed her life forever.

Cantrell suffered a traumatic brain injury and was permanently disabled. Her older sister Jana said the family never left her side.

“I would walk in there and hug her and she would start crying, immediately tears would start streaming down her face,” explained Jana Cantrell.

When Jessica died in 2019, her brother Jonathon said they made the decision to honor her wish and donate her organs.

“We knew that that’s what she would of wanted to do,” said Jonathon Cantrell.

The decision took a little time.

“As much as you want to move in immediately and get this over with, so you can start grieving, you have to wait, but once that process was over and it took a couple of days before we got the word that her organs were useful and saved two lives,” Jonathon Cantrell said. “It made it worth every second.”

That’s why the Cantrells attended an event honoring Southern Illinois HealthCare’s Herrin Hospital for its commitment to organ and tissue donation.

Jessica’s best friend, Rachel Runge, joined the Cantrells for the ceremony.

Rachel wears a green pin every day to honor her friend and the lives she helped save.

“I wear it on my vest at work every day and I chose this shirt because it was green for organ donation, and I wear my bracelet everyday also I haven’t taken it off,” she said.

Jonathon Cantrell also wanted to have his sister’s legacy live on.

“We’ve been able to move on with our lives. We have some peace knowing part of Jessica lives on in other people. Obviously, her personality, her soul, the things she imparted on us, her kindness. That lives on in us,” he said.

The Cantrells do not know the two men who benefited from Jessica’s donation.

They said they’re hoping for the opportunity to meet them.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.