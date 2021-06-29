Heartland Votes
Scattered storms possible this evening. Greater chance of storms tomorrow into Thursday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching scattered storms across our eastern counties this evening. A few of these storms may make their way west of the Mississippi River before dying down around sunset. The stronger storms may produce gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Outside the storms it will remain warm and humid with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy warm and humid. We will see scattered storms develop during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A cold front will move through the Heartland on Thursday. This front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Behind this front, drier and cooler air will move into the area. This should make for a fantastic Fourth of July Weekend.

