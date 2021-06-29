Heartland Votes
Rain and thunderstorm chances go up Wednesday and Thursday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hot and humid for the rest of today, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most areas will feel more like the upper 90s to lower 100s this afternoon and evening. Better rain and thunderstorms chances push in for Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered storms likely through the second half of Wednesday, with a very small chance a couple could be strong to severe. A front will swing through the Heartland on Thursday. This will bring the highest rain chances of the week, with morning rain likely too. Behind the front we cool off and dry out. Most of the holiday weekend looks very nice with comfortable temperatures in the 80s and very low rain chances.

