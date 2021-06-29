Police seek information on vehicle theft suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

He is the suspect in a vehicle burglary that occurred on June 27 at the West Boat Ramp of Crab Orchard Lake off of Spillway Road.

The suspect then used a stolen credit card from the vehicle at Casey’s General Store in Royalton, Illinois.

If you have any information about the vehicle burglary or able to identify the suspect, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541.

Information leading up to the arrest of this individual may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

