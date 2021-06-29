Heartland Votes
Police looking for possibly armed man in Johnson Co.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who could be armed.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who could be armed.

The suspect was observed trying to take items from a garage.

He was last seen running south into the woods at approximately 6:40 p.m. between 625 and 925 Robinwoods Lane, Tunnel Hill.

He is a black male.

He is bald and wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and sunglasses.

He could be armed with gun.

If you see him, contact police at 618-658-8264.

Do not approach him.

