Police looking for possibly armed man in Johnson Co.
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who could be armed.
The suspect was observed trying to take items from a garage.
He was last seen running south into the woods at approximately 6:40 p.m. between 625 and 925 Robinwoods Lane, Tunnel Hill.
He is a black male.
He is bald and wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and sunglasses.
He could be armed with gun.
If you see him, contact police at 618-658-8264.
Do not approach him.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.