Parts of Southeast Mo. State campus, surrounding homes and businesses under precautionary boil order

A total of 212 addresses are affected by a precautionary boil advisory in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
A total of 212 addresses are affected by a precautionary boil advisory in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A precautionary boil order was issued for parts of the Southeast Missouri State University campus, as well as dozens of surrounding homes and businesses.

A total of 212 addresses are affected. You can click here to see a map on your mobile device or click here to see the map on your desktop.

The City of Cape Girardeau issued the advisory on Tuesday, June 29.

It was issued after a low pressure incident earlier in the day.

