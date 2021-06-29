Paducah police K-9 finds correctional center escapee

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A police K-9 sniffed out an escapee from the Keeton Correctional Institute on Monday afternoon, June 28.

According to Paducah police, they were notified around 2:30 p.m. on Monday that Angel A. Medina, 35, walked away from the facility on South 7th Street.

A citizen told officers they saw Medina going into a wooded area on Caldwell Street.

Officers went into the woods to search and said they saw a man walking away through the woods, but then lost sight of him.

Officer A.J. Parrish and his K-9 partner, Don, were called to the scene to track Medina.

K-9 Don found Medina inside the underpinning of an abandoned mobile home in the 1100 block of South 8th Street.

Medina surrendered without incident and was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police, who have jurisdiction over the halfway house.

