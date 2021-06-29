One for All Missouri Campaign urges everyone to get vaccinated

Heartland Votes
The One for All Missouri campaign along with public health experts are encouraging Missourians to get vaccinated and take steps to stop the spread.(WIBW)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The One for All Missouri campaign along with public health experts are encouraging Missourians to get vaccinated and take steps to stop the spread.

COVID-19 cases, while still well below their previous levels, are on the rise.

Recent outbreaks around the state have shown the importance of vaccination and continuing safety measures.

Those wishing to receive the vaccine can register through their local health department, the Missouri Vaccine Navigator or by contacting the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411.

Missouri is also experiencing a rise in Delta variant cases.

This variant is highly transmissible and is causing more serious illness and hospitalizations among those who have not been vaccinated.

Click here for more information.

