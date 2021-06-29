Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Official: Teen’s death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs

Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park...
Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park highlights the dangers of the towering bluffs at the popular southeast Missouri attraction.(Source: KFVS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park highlights the dangers of the towering bluffs at the popular southeast Missouri attraction.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Mariah Brielle “Elle” Schramm died of an apparent head injury Saturday afternoon after slipping atop the rocky bluffs and falling into the Black River.

Col. Tom Dresner, chief ranger with the Missouri State Parks, said people frequently trespass at the spot to gain access to the bluffs and jump into the river. But he said signs warn people to stay away from the bluffs, and the park writes tickets for trespassing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Paulton Road in Williamson...
2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash
The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is being auctioned off to a new owner.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to be auctioned off
According to the Chaffee police chief, most of the crimes happen between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Chaffee residents on high alert after several minor crimes reported throughout town

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump,...
In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
The City of Jackson will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Jackson City Park.
City of Jackson to hold annual Fourth of July celebration