Official: Teen’s death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs

CENTERVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park highlights the dangers of the towering bluffs at the popular southeast Missouri attraction.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Mariah Brielle “Elle” Schramm died of an apparent head injury Saturday afternoon after slipping atop the rocky bluffs and falling into the Black River.

Col. Tom Dresner, chief ranger with the Missouri State Parks, said people frequently trespass at the spot to gain access to the bluffs and jump into the river. But he said signs warn people to stay away from the bluffs, and the park writes tickets for trespassing.

