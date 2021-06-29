Heartland Votes
Advertisement

NCAA moves closer to allowing payments to athletes

Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi State fly ball in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Notre Dame won 9-1.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A proposed NCAA policy letting college athletes profit off their name, image, and likeness, or NIL, took the next step Monday.

The Division I Council recommended it to the Division I Board of Directors, which will vote on it Wednesday.

Under the policy, college athletes could profit off their NIL without violating NCAA rules until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.

College athletes are considered amateurs and receive compensation in the form of scholarships and school-related expenses.

But players have long advocated for financial benefits related to their athletic ability.

Several states have recently passed laws or had governors issue executive orders allowing NIL profits.

Under the proposal, athletes in states with such laws would need to adhere to the state guidelines on profits.

Schools in states without such laws can adopt their own parameters if they want.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Paulton Road in Williamson...
2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park

Latest News

Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who could be armed.
Police looking for possibly armed man in Johnson Co.
In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder...
Estranged Durst brother testifies: ‘He’d like to murder me’
Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, in addition to...
2021 Gerber Spokesbaby