Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down in a rather witty way.

However, Charlottesville quickly got rid of them early Monday, June 28. The city says it doesn’t know who posted the signs.

These signs were not just a warning, one of them poked fun at drivers with “Why speed? You’re just racing to a stoplight.”

The other two read “Yes, really. 25 is the limit and the law,” and “This speed benefits cars, not neighbors.”

Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says the signs were illegal, so they had to be taken down by Public Works. But for some, the message behind them still rings true.

“Sitting out here on the patio, we’ve definitely witnessed several accidents on the intersection here,” Kevin McElroy said. “There’s definitely seems to be an issue.”

McElroy is the founder of Random Row Brewing, which sits right off of Preston Ave.

“We get a lot of bikers and a lot of runners coming through this area, so you know it’s kind of important that people realize that and people are driving safely,” McElroy said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Paulton Road in Williamson...
2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash
The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is being auctioned off to a new owner.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to be auctioned off
According to the Chaffee police chief, most of the crimes happen between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Chaffee residents on high alert after several minor crimes reported throughout town

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The City of Jackson will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Jackson City Park.
City of Jackson to hold annual Fourth of July celebration
The city of Advance, Mo. is under a temporary boil water order after a water main break.
Temporary boil water order issued for Advance, Mo. after water main break
Registration is open for the 5th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K in Cape Girardeau in October.
Registration open for Tunnel to Towers 5K
A new Heartland Cares facility is coming to Paducah, Ky.
New Heartland Cares facility coming to Paducah, Ky.