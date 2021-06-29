Main break causes water outage in Advance, Mo.

Heartland Votes
A water main break has caused pipes to go dry in Advance on Tuesday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break has caused pipes to go dry in Advance, Missouri on Tuesday morning, June 29.

According to City Clerk Tina Bailey, it is unknown as to what caused the water main to break, but crews are working to restore water to all of their customers.

It’s also not clear on how long it will take to make the repairs.

Bailey said when water service resumes, a boil water advisory will be issued.

