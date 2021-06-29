Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to Virginia’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S LUDACRIS."(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Actor and rapper Ludacris has responded the now-viral “Fast and Furious” sign on Interstate 95.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s sign near exit 86 on I-95 stated “DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT’S LUDACRIS.”

The Grammy-winning artist posted his response on Instagram, saying he can’t believe the signs are real.

“Virginia I Love You Back!” wrote the actor.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is well know for his role as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious film series.

“F9: The Final Saga,” the latest film in the franchise, debuted on Friday nearly 20 years after the first movie premiered.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Paulton Road in Williamson...
2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash
The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is being auctioned off to a new owner.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to be auctioned off
According to the Chaffee police chief, most of the crimes happen between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Chaffee residents on high alert after several minor crimes reported throughout town

Latest News

Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins were indicted by a grand jury on official...
3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on misconduct charges
. Trevor Smith loves his ellies--his elephants
Elephant statutes stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism
One southern Illinois family shared their organ donation story in honor of their sister,...
Southern Ill. family shares organ donation story
A total of 212 addresses are affected by a precautionary boil advisory in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Parts of Southeast Mo. State campus, surrounding homes and businesses under precautionary boil order
LaCenter, Kentucky's mayor and city council members abolished the police department, which will...
LaCenter, Ky. officials vote to abolish police department