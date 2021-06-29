Heartland college offers waived tuition to vaccinated students

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Colleges are hoping to get more students on campus.

John A. Logan College is planning a drawing to offer full tuition waivers for the upcoming fall semester in hopes of creating a safer and fuller campus.

The winners must be able to show proof of vaccination.

“Right now, we’re just doing a slow start. We want to get people back on campus,” said Kirk Overstreet, President of the College.

To help that transition, John A. Logan College will give full scholarships for the Fall semester, to two fully vaccinated enrolled students.

“We really want to have all of our students get back on campus. In order to do that we want to have a safe campus,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet explained they transitioned to mainly online about 18 months ago.

Almost all staff and and faculty are vaccinated.

Overstreet hopes to see the same trend in students... whom he says are in need of in classroom training

“It was very difficult to go from our face-to-face courses to a online program. We do have online classes and some folks really thrive one those online courses, but a lot of our students really need the face to face,” Overstreet said.

The college has already implemented COVID-19 safety protocols like hand sanitizer, masks and temperature checks.

“About 20 percent of classes will be face to face and 80 percent of them will be online or hybrid. So, in spring we hope to open up a lot more,” Overstreet said.

At Southern Illinois University, just a couple miles away from John. A Logan College, they plan to open classes and activities to students in the fall.

In letter from SIU President Dan Mahony it states:

“Plan to wear a mask and participate in periodic testing until it is determined by health experts that this asymptomatic testing is not longer necessary.”

However, students who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask or participate in periodic testing.

Overstreet said he hopes to see more students vaccinated to make it a safer and fuller campus.

“We wanted to give a little bit of help, a little bit of an incentive to our students to go out and get vaccinated,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet says students interested in the drawing will have to show a vaccination card.

They plan to have the drawing in August.

