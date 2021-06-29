Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones

Heartland Votes
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Hallmark is allowing people to make cards for family and friends by phone.

The company announced “Sign & Send” technology, which allows people to create cards complete with handwritten messages.

Users choose a Hallmark card and then upload a photo of a personal message.

Hallmark takes the personal message and puts it together as a physical card, which it will stamp and send to the recipient at no additional charge.

Hallmark officials say this will allow people to “put more care into the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

