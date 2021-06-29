Heartland Votes
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker signs legislation allowing Ill. student athletes to be compensated

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will sign legislation on Tuesday, June 29 allowing Illinois student athletes to be compensated.

Senate Bill 2338 makes it possible for a student athlete to earn compensation for their name, image, likeness or voice while enrolled at a postsecondary education institution.

