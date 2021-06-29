Gov. Parson signs law prohibiting lottery commission from publishing winner’s name without permission
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed legislation prohibiting the lottery commission from publishing a winner’s name without permission.
House Bill 402 requires the commission to have written permission from the winner.
Missouri lawmakers passed the bill in May.
State House members Jay Mosely said the intent of the bill was to keep winners from being harassed or threatened.
The bill would make it a misdemeanor crime for lottery officials to identify winners.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.